Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

