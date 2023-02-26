Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.