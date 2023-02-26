Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

