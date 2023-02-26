Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.
Bumble Stock Performance
Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.