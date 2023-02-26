PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 308,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

