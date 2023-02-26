Polaris Inc. (PII) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.