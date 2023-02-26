Pollen Street (LON:POLN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Stock Up 0.2 %

LON POLN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 560 ($6.74). 47,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.58 million and a PE ratio of 691.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.30. Pollen Street has a 12-month low of GBX 510 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($9.63).

Pollen Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Pollen Street’s dividend payout ratio is 7,901.23%.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

