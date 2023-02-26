PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $724.35 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $475,745.92 and approximately $724.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 52% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00404774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004500 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,210,632 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

