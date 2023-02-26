Prom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.79 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00023474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $99.63 million and $8.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00216954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,255.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42128171 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,920,679.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.