Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.78 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00023520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $99.54 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00216943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,190.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.13042028 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,397,844.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

