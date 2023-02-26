Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 730,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. TheStreet lowered Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,687. Insiders own 31.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

