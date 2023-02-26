Proton (XPR) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 7% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and $1.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,039,485,722 coins and its circulating supply is 14,304,466,646 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

