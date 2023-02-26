PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

