Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

