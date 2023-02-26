Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 983,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

