Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.55

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $141.86 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00420504 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.28423277 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.53466458 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $33,770,984.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

