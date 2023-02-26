Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.13 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $141.86 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00420504 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.28423277 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Profile
Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.
Pundi X (New) Token Trading
