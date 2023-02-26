Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Roku Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Further Reading

