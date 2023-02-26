Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $359.87 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $359.87 million and approximately $55.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00014584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.30 or 0.06962803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,552,220 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

