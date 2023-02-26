Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $180,972.56

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.47 and $180,972.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00217277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,967.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.