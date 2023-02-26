Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.08 and approximately $180,962.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00218306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,501.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,967.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

