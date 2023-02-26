QUINT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $1.52 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00417103 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.44 or 0.28193420 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

