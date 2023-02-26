Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
QRTEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 68,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,360. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.
About Qurate Retail
