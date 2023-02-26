Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 68,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,360. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

