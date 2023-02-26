Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

