Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $6.10

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.10 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 9.0 %

RXT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.