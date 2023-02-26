Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.87 million and $4.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.01317718 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013937 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033401 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.01642481 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

