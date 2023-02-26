Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Stock Up 0.3 %

Rallybio stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rallybio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.