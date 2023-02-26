Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Rallybio Stock Up 0.3 %
Rallybio stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.