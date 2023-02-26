RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.24 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $7,447.17 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.