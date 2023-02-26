Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.22.
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
