ReddCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,699.32 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $6,699.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00403836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

