Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.78 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

