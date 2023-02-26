Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $8,685,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

AFL stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.