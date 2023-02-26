Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

