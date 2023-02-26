Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

