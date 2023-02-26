Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in FOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 470,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOXA stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

