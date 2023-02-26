Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. SouthState Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,026 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

