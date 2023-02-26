Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $321.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $243.73 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.39 and its 200 day moving average is $340.84.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

