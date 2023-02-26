Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,879 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 148.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.