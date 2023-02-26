Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,396 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 518.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.66 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.