Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %

HUN stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

