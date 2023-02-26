Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $756.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $736.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

