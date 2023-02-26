Render Token Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006100 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $358.85 million and approximately $55.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

