Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $240.00 at KeyCorp

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.86.

RGEN stock opened at $173.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

