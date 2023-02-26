Reviewing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercantile Bank and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Commerce Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $71.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.56 $61.06 million $3.85 8.98 Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 5.39 $488.40 million $3.85 17.34

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 28.55% 14.29% 1.20% Commerce Bancshares 31.60% 18.60% 1.47%

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

