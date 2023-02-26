ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 355.09%.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.21.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

About ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.