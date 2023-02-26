ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 355.09%.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.