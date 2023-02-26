RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00418041 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,569.08 or 0.28256970 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,390,387.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

