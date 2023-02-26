Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,035.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,386.94. The stock has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

