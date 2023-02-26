Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $16,295.21 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00218776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00221695 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,470.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

