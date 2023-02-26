Robert W. Baird Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

