Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.6 %

ETR:CBK opened at €10.67 ($11.35) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

