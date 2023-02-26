Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of NXP Semiconductors worth $188,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.