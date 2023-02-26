Royal Bank of Canada Buys 44,249 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,811 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Autodesk worth $219,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

